Coastguard appeal after empty kayak found off Selsey Bill

The UK coastguard is appealing for information about the owner of a kayak recovered from the water 15 miles off Selsey Bill.

In a post on its website this afternoon, the coastguard described the kayak as a red and yellow sit on kayak.

It wrote: “The kayak has a black neoprene seat attached. It also has the words Aqua Leo and Tahe Marine written on the side.

“We have had no reports of anyone missing. If you have any information about the kayak or think it could be yours please contact the Coastguard on 02392552100.”