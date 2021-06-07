Coastguard called into action after 4x4 gets stuck on Elmer beach

The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team responded to reports of people attempting to recover a vehicle stuck on Elmer beach on Friday (June 5).

A spokesperson for the service said that, once the team arrived, the tide had come in, making it impossible to retrieve the vehicle. “Thankfully” they added “there were no persons inside or at risk which was our immediate concern.”

The vehicle, which the spokesperson said was a launch vehicle for a local yacht club had become stuck in the soft sand and had resisted any attempts to dislodge it.

Having assessed the pollution risk, the team acted as safety cover while members of the sailing club attached anchors.