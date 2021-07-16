Collision in Climping causes delays on A259 between Littlehampton and Bognor
There are delays on the A259 this afternoon following a collision in Climping.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:17 pm
The collision happened eastbound on the A259 between Church Lane and and the B2187 Bridge Road.
It is affecting traffic between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis. And particularly Ford Road, the A284 and the A27 as traffic divert.
Stagecoach South confirmed on Twitter that there are currently long delays following the collision.
A normal 700 service is running as far as Yapton, it confirmed. And a shuttle bus running from Yapton to Littlehampton.