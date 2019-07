A person has suffered 'slight injuries' in a collision in Donnington, police said.

The collision took place on the B2201 Selsey Road by the junction with Wophams Lane.

Police confirmed a person suffered 'slight injuries'.

The collision has now been cleared but there may still be delays in the area.

