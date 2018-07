An accident involving a motorcycle and car has blocked a busy main road.

The accident happened on the A286 Main Road in Birdham, near West Wittering this morning (Sunday, July 1).

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.

The incident was first reported at around 11.45am.

The road is blocked in Main Road both ways between Crooked Lane and Church Lane and is affecting travel from Chichester to West Wittering.