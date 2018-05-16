Community choir perform in aid of St Wilfrid’s building campaign

Earlier this year, St Paul’s Church in Chichester was filled with the tones of the Harbour Voices Community Choir as they ‘sang in’ the New Year with a concert in aid of DREAMBUILDING which is St Wilfrid’s New Hospice Appeal.

The choir, which formed a year ago, could not think of a better way to celebrate its first birthday than by holding this special one off charity concert.

Now the choir has presented DREAMBUILDING chairman, Lis Spence, with a cheque for £2,171, which was passed over at a weekly rehearsal.

St Wilfrid’s new appeal is to raise enough money to take a step closer to creating a brand new purpose-built hospice. This building will enable St Wilfrid’s to continue to meet the ever increasing demand for their specialist palliative and end of life care to the local community.

Construction of the new Hospice began back in January 2018 and since then progress has been made swiftly.

The new facility will be made up of a total of four buildings, linked by walkways.

To follow further progress on the new facilities or for more information visit:www.dreambuilding.org.uk, or contact campaign coordinator, Chloe Neilson-Hopkins, on 01243 775302.