Community cooking fun for Chidham pupils

A group of eight children from Chidham Parochial Primary School were invited by Lawrence and Julia Murphy from Fat Olives Restaurant in Emsworth to take part in a unique community cooking experience.

The children, who were selected for their manners, conversation and interest in food, arrived at the restaurant excited to enjoy the day.

Once there, they had the opportunity to make their own fresh pasta and tomato sauce in the professional kitchen alongside owner and chef Lawrence Murphy.

The children learned how to skin a tomato in boiling water and watched professional speedy chopping in action, before rolling the pasta and using a pasta machine to create their linguine.

While it was cooking, the tables were set and napkins folded.

The cooking took lots of energy and hard work, but at the end they were rewarded with a scrumptious lunch and didn’t event have to wash up.

‘It was the best day ever!’, the children said.