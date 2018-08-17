Community film fun at Selsey’s Screen on the Green festival

Screen on the Green returned to Selsey over the weekend, marking the fourth year of the film festival being hosted in the town.

The free community event, which is organised by Selsey Town Council, saw visitors enjoy the giant LED screen, which showed classic movies throughout the day and into the night on August 10, 11, and 12.

The event kicked off on Friday with a screening of Pitch Perfect, sponsored by Oceanair.

Saturday was Superhero Day, with screenings of Bolt (sponsored by Downland Vets), The Incredibles (sponsored by Dream Fitness) and Avengers Assemble (sponsored by The Pet Pantry).

The event closed on Sunday with classic movie Top Gun, which was sponsored by Bunn Leisure.

There was also a range of street food vendors and a bar available to keep visitors happy.

Sarah Hughes of Community Wildlife Officers from Chichester District Council was on hand to talk to the crowds about littering, dog litter and a wide range of wildlife related topics.

Selsey Community First Responders ran a stall, while Beth Lambart, founder of Selsey Rocks, helped to showcase some of the painted pebbles created for the art project.

Local young people write their ideas down for Selsey Vision, while Sue Osborne, the community support co-ordinator and event co-ordinator, and Becky White the town clerk and event lead, also joined in the fun.

Becky said: “Screen on the Green is fast becoming an essential part of the summer calendar and is a great way for people to come together and celebrate our unique town and heritage. The extravisitors that the event attracts give local businesses a real boost and Screen on the Green really helps to put Selsey on the map.”