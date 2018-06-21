Community fun for a Chichester care home

A Chichester based care home held a special day of community fun for all guests, friends and relatives of the residents.

On Saturday June 9, at Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester, Barchester Healthcare hosted a variety of activities throughout the day.

Alongside the activities the hospitality team also provided some delightful treats for all who attended including all staff members.

The home was also received a visit from the Chichester Ladies football team whom took part in a special Team Quiz Afternoon.

The aim of the open day was to encourage stronger relationships between care homes and the local community and it also provided a chance for people to come and see what life inside a home.

Deputy Manager of Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, Irene Pudduck, said: “It was great that so many people joined us for our Open Day with us and the Quiz afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“Marriott House and Lodge staff and residents love a good celebration but it’s always extra special when the local community get involved too.”

Ran by Barchester Healthcare, Marriott House and Lodge provides residential and nursing care for 93 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Ran by Barchester Healthcare, Marriott House and Lodge provides residential and nursing care for 93 residents from respite care to long term stays.