Community gets active at sports activity event

A community event offering sports activities saw thousands of people take part in taster sessions in everything from judo to archery over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 16, Chichester’s annual free Get Active Festival was held in the city.

The event, organised by Everyone Active and supported by The Prebendal School, took place at the Westgate Leisure Centre and Chichester College Playing Fields.

The community event sees local sports clubs and groups offer taster sessions, providing a great opportunity to help people to discover new sports and activities that are available.

More than 30 local clubs and activity providers from around the district showcased a huge range of activities. Sports on offer this year included climbing, archery, tennis, dance, judo, softball, football, hockey, boxing, Zumba, Nordic walkin and golf amongst others.

The Gym Team at the Westgate Leisure Centre even ran a 500m rowing challenge in an attempt to find the next Sir Steve Redgrave, and there was a mass ‘floss off’ led by Bee Active.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We developed the Get Active Festival in 2005 as an Olympic Legacy event, and this year’s event was one of the best, with a huge variety of sports on offer.

“We had a number of our local sports clubs in attendance on the day showcasing what they offer, and I would like to say a big thank you to each and every one.

“We received some great feedback from those who took part and I hope that we have inspired people to take up a new sport and help them find ways to lead active and healthy lifestyles.”

To find out more about sports in the Chichester District, email chichestersports@everyoneactive.com.