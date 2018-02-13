Community to bid for £795,000 Chichester pub

A community bid to buy a threatened Chichester pub will be made.

At a successful public meeting on Saturday, 87 per cent of people who took a survey voted in favour of trying to buy Muchos Nachos in Whyke Road.

Saturday's public meeting at the scout hut

The building is being put up for sale by Grace Holdings Ltd for £795,000.

Because it is a registered Asset of Community Value, a community group has first refusal.

Green councillor Sarah Sharp said “We are bidding for the pub. This is a very exciting challenge.

“We wouldn’t be doing this if we hadn’t had such amazing replies from the community in the surveys people have filled in.

“This is a very positive for the community in Whyke.”

A letter has been written to Chichester District Council registering an interest, and now there is six months to raise the money.

The vast majority of people who took the survey also want to keep it as a pub for the Whyke community to enjoy.

Read about the saga involving Muchos Nachos: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/a-pub-or-not-a-pub-new-twist-in-fight-to-save-muchos-nachos-1-8248288