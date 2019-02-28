Companionship encouraging social club launched in Chichester

A new social club which ‘brings local people together for exciting events and memorable experiences’ has been launched in the city.

The aim of Harbour Magic is to encourage companionship and fun and ‘to appreciate all that Chichester and the surrounding areas have to offer’ according to Jo Losack, who set the group up in January this year.

She added: “I just love where I live in Chichester Harbour and I am a great fan of the outdoors, good food, and good wine.

“I wanted to meet like-minded people and make the most of where I lived but I couldn’t find anything that fitted the bill so I decided to start my own group.”

Jo said she found several sports clubs and clubs ‘that just focused on one activity’, but she wanted to create a group which reflected her love for variety.

“It was amazing to get over 70 enquiries immediately and we already have 33 members,” Jo said.

“I realised that there were so many people right on my doorstep, like me, looking for companionship and similar things to enjoy,

“The club is open to anyone who wants to meet new people, make new friends and have more fun. It’s an easy way for local people to get connected.”

Jo said Harbour Magic is about ‘celebrating where we live’ and has got ‘some great events’ lined up for the forthcoming year.

She said: “We have a regular ‘Supper Club’ event and a regular ‘Weekend Walk’. We also hold a monthly ‘Do Something Different’ activity.

“These have included walking with Alpacas, kayaking, a pottery workshop, and a trip around the harbour to see the seals.

“Whether you’re a foodie, an art lover, a creative or an outdoorsy person, there really is something for everyone.”

Jo is ‘really excited’ about the year ahead and encouraged interested people to join free for a month ‘to meet people and try a few events to see if it’s for you’.

*People can obviously be a little nervous when they go to their first event, but we are a very welcoming and relaxed group,” she said.

“I put details of the events up on our website two months in advance so people can get organised with their diaries - it’s a very easy way to get your social life sorted!

“Membership enables you to meet new people and make new friends easily in a safe, secure environment.

“You’ll have the opportunity to create lasting relationships with like-minded people.”

Jo said being a part of Harbour Magic ‘enables you to make the very most of where you live’.

She added: “Becoming a member means you will have a wide variety of events and activities to choose from, so you’ll never be stuck for something to do. Events are organised for you and each one is individually hosted.

“Exploring the Harbour, the surrounding areas and further afield is effortless. Just book and go!

“People can sometimes be a bit anxious on their first “meet up` but they soon relax and realise that everyone is in the same boat.

“I am more than happy to meet prospective members for a coffee and chat beforehand to make them feel at ease and explain more about what to expect if that helps.”

‘You’ve got nothing to lose - just give it a try’, was Jo’s final message.

Find out more at www.harbourmagic.co.uk.