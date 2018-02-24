Competition success for Chichester cadets

Chichester High School staff have expressed their pride for the school’s Combined Cadet Force winners.

The RAF Section from Chichester High School’s Combined Cadet Force are celebrating their successes at the South West Region’s Air Squadron Trophy Competition.

Competing against 10 other RAF Sections from state and independent schools at the contest, which was held at Blandford Camp, Dorset on Sunday, January 28, the Chichester High School cadetsy won first place in five of the competition’s seven disciplines, including Drill, RAF Knowledge, First Aid, Leadership and Aircraft Recognition.

Tracey Waller, marketing and publicity co ordinator at the school, said: “The cadets can be incredibly proud of themselves, having devised their own training programme and worked many additional hours in their own time to achieve this marvellous result. Whilst this is the second year running that Chichester High School have taken the trophy, it is fair to say that this year they really swept the board!

“Well done to cadets FSgt Huntington-Chandler, FSgt McGarry, FSgt Morrison, FSgt Rees, Sgt Dukes, Sgt Hall, Cpl Hives, LCpl Baird, LCpl Brown, LCpl Chandler, LCpl Goddings, Cdt Busk, Cdt Busutill-Reynaud, Cdt Palin, Cdt Rivadossi, and CFAVs Flt Lt King and Plt Off Robertson. The trophy is back after its overnight stay at Blandford.”

CCF winners with Mrs Mckeown