Concern for missing Chichester man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Chichester.

John King, of no fixed address, was reported missing at 11.30am on Wednesday (August 15).

Officers said the 45-year-old is described as white, 6’, with brown collar length hair and a full beard. He has an Irish accent and was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who sees John or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 579 of 15/08.

If John is thought to be in danger call 999.