Confusion as 'vandalised' Chichester Station cash machine incorrectly displays free withdrawals

A 'vandalised' cash point outside Chichester Station has caused residents confusion this week.

Since October, the cash machines in Southern Rail stations have started charging people £1.99 to withdraw money. Southern Rail says the ‘highly regrettable’ decision was made by Cardtronics, which supplies the ATMs.

However, despite being one of the many machines to start charging users, the device outside Chichester Station still displays 'free cash withdrawals' — much to the confusion of residents, including visually-impaired Rodney Chambers.

Rodney said: "This cash machine has been free for at least 20 years and it suddenly changed.

"I am severely sight impaired but when using the machine at night, I could see the illuminated sign which says free cash withdrawals.

"There has been an unsuccessful attempt to cover it up, and on the screen it says it is £1.99. It is deceptive for anybody, but almost impossible if your sight is impaired. I could not read the small print on the screen itself."

When approached for comment, Cardtronics said the machine had been vandalised.

A spokesman said: "Any of our cash machines that charge a fee for withdrawals are clearly marked on the device and on the screen to reflect this fact.

"Unfortunately, in this case, the machine has been vandalised and the signage on the device that identifies the machine as fee charging has been removed."

Cardtronics apologised for any inconvenience and said it will repair the 'vandalised signage as soon as possible'.

