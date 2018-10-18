Construction of ten treehouses in Cowdray Park refused

An application for ten treehouses to be built in Easebourne has been refused by South Downs National Park planning authority.

The proposal (SDNP/18/00643/FUL) outlined plans for the construction of ten treehouses in Easebourne to provide tourism accommodation, car parking, access paths, biodiversity enhancements, woodland management and landscaping across the site.

The statement of refusal from South Downs National Park Authority stated: "The character of the woodland site, which forms part of a registered historic parkland, would be negatively impacted by virtue of the size and scale of the proposed tree houses."

It added that 'insufficient detail' had been provided during the application stage with regards to tree protection and the level of tree works needed for the development which would have taken place on land in Cowdray Park.

Part of the planning application read: "The principle of the project is to promote the concept of guests living amongst natural surroundings and sustain present trees.

"The scheme will enhance the condition of the woodland, biodiversity and will maintain this over the long term. Therefore, the scheme has the potential to enhance the natural beauty rather than causing any serious adverse harm."

