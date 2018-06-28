Consultation on extra care apartment plans for Chichester

Residents are invited to share their views on plans to develop on the corner of Palmers Field Avenue at a public exhibition next Tuesday.

Developer McCarthy and Stone is proposing to build 60 one and two bedroom extra care apartments for those in later life at the site, which was originally earmarked for a care home as part of the Graylingwell Hospital development.

The preliminary plans will be available to view at the Linden Homes Sales and Marketing Suite in Connolly Way, Chichester from 3.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday (July 3).

McCarthy and Stone has said around 2,000 residents, businesses and stakeholders have been invited to the exhibition.

Martin Brown, Development Director at McCarthy and Stone, said: “We want to hear from the local community and our future homeowners before we finalise our planning application.

“We will be displaying our plans at a public exhibition where our project team will be on hand to answer questions and listen to feedback on what

we have done so far.”

Plans include landscaped gardens and on-site car parking, with domestic assistance and personal care packages to be provided as needed.

Estate management and care support would be provided through YourLife Management Services, which is registered with the Care Quality Commission.

in a partnership with Somerset Care Group, a not-for-profit care provider.

McCarthy and Stone has said each development would also include a guest suite, homeowners’ lounge and Bistro restaurant for socialising with friends and visiting family.

The company has also said it organises social activities.

Residents can find out more by calling the McCarthy and Stone freephone information line on 0800 298 7040 or visiting http://www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/chichester