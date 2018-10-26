Contribution of Chichester nursery workers recognised

A national movement has encouraged greater recognition of childcare workers.

Nursery practitioners in Chichester took part in the National Nursery Practitioner Day, launched by Co-op Childcare, last Wednesday (October 17), to address a 'national shortage of nursery workers'.

Co-op Childcare said it also encouraged 'greater recognition' of childcare workers and 'promote the opportunities that exist within the sector'.

A spokesman said: 'It also issued a UK-wide call to action for other childcare providers to mark the day and recognise the contribution of workers across the industry, with nurseries up and down the country signing up to the initiative."

Kim Orton, nursery manager at Co-op Childcare in Chichester, said working in childcare is 'such a rewarding career', but stressed it 'doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves'.

She added: "It’s great to have a day that’s dedicated just to us.

“National Nursery Practitioner Day made the whole team feel even more appreciated and motivated. Parents have been leaving some wonderful feedback on our appreciation wall already which makes our job feel even more special.”

Rachael Escott, sales & marketing manager at Co-op Childcare, said she hoped the celebrations would help 'encourage more people to choose childcare as a career'.

She added: "With the launch of this day, we want to start a movement that will make nursery workers feel more appreciated everywhere.

"It’s important to us to do everything we can to make our colleagues feel as valued and supported as possible.

"This celebratory day was just a small way of saying thank you, and forms part of a much wider programme to reward our fantastic colleagues and celebrate the profession."

According to Co-op Childcare, the creation of National Nursery Practitioner Day follows research that showed that 45% of childcare vacancies across the sector 'remain unoccupied'.

The spokesman added: "Ahead of October 17th, an appreciation wall dedicated to displaying positive feedback from the parents and children was erected in each of Co-op Childcare’s 43 nurseries, with comments read out on the day.

"In addition, a thank-you party was hosted in each nursery and a competition was launched which allowed a colleague across each site to win a mini-break."

