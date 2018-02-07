Councillors updated on Picturedrome costs

A further £4,250 plus VAT has been spent on works for the ongoing Picturedrome fourth screen project.

Monday’s policy and resources committee meeting saw town councillors updated on the work, which was originally set to cost £850k when it was granted permission in July 2015.

It is the latest in a series of costs, which includes the announcement last March regarding £21,550 in interest and a meeting in September which stated asbestos work meant just £1,000 was left of a £15,000 ‘continguency fund’.

An asbestos management report is £950 of the latest spend, while £3,300 was for an ‘electrical safety certificate’.

A spokesman for the town council said the first, due to the fact the ongoing work could disturb asbestos, was the ‘council’s responsibility through the Bognor Pier Company Ltd’ – the company it purchased in 2010, of which the Picturedrome was an asset. The second follows ‘on from the schedule of works’, which it said was ‘previously agreed’ with the tenants would be ‘completed by the council at its own cost’.