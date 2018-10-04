Countryside show returns to West Sussex this weekend

The Weald and Downland Living Museum is preparing for one of its most highly anticipated events of the year.

On Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7, the Autumn Countryside Show is set to make a return, giving visitors the chance to experience many autumnal sights and sounds of the countryside at the end of the harvest.

The popular show will feature many traditional working demonstrations including heavy horses, vintage tractors ploughing and steam-powered threshing, rural craft demonstrations, craft displays, competitions and countryside-themed stands.

The Museum’s 40-acre site is the perfect location for the annual festival, which showcases traditional countryside activities.

Working plough horses are a firm favourite, with the Museum’s own Shire and Percheron horses among the teams at work.

Visitors are also welcome to enjoy a wide range of food, drink and craft stalls, the Museum’s waterside café Wattle & Daub will be open and there are many outdoor picnic areas.

Dogs on short leads are welcome and there is free parking on the venue.

The event will run from 10.30am to 5pm both days over this weekend.

For more information on this weekends countryside show, visit www.wealddown.co.uk.