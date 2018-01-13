COUNTY NEWS: Body of badly burned dog found in Sussex park

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a badly burned dog was found in a park in Sussex.

The grim discovery was made by a member of the public on the morning of Friday, December 29, in Stanmer Park in Brighton.

The dog’s body was so badly charred that the breed and gender cannot be confirmed, the RSPCA said.

The charity said that it is not known if the dog was alive when set alight, or had already died and whoever owned the dog had tried to cremate the body.

RSPCA inspector Liz Wheeler said: “This is a very unusual incident, and I am keen to speak to anyone who has any information as to who may have owned this dog or who knows what happened and why it was found here.

“Due to the fact the dog’s body was so burned we have limited information to go on at this stage, but I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area or may have seen anything which may help us piece together what happened.”

The dog was not micro chipped and the cause of the animal’s death is not known.

Inspector Wheeler added: “If anyone has any information we would urge them to contact me in complete confidence on our inspector’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”