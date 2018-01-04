COUNTY NEWS: Boyfriend stages fake tour to propose on Sussex pier

A passionate photographer got the surprise of her life after her boyfriend staged a fake exhibition on a Sussex pier – and then proposed.

Oli Laurenson Gore popped the question to Kirsty Meredith on Hastings Pier on Friday, December 29. Inspired by Kirsty’s passion for architectural photography, Oli romantically set up a fake photography tour to take place on the pier at 3pm.

The final stop on the tour was a pier kiosk exhibiting Kirsty’s own photographs, where Oli dropped to one knee to pop the question.

Fake tour attendee, George Macdonald, said: “It was such a beautiful moment – Oli read out a beautiful poem and we all just burst into tears.”

Yaz Norris, who acted as a tour guide, added: “It was a real pleasure to share such a special moment with Oli and Kirsty – they’re a lovely couple and it really was the perfect way to end the year.”

Kirsty said: “I had absolutely no idea – I was in complete shock and I’m just over the moon!”

The newly-engaged couple had a meal and glass of champagne at The Pavillion Bar, before heading to the Zanzibar hotel to celebrate.