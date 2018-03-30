COUNTY NEWS: British woman missing in Brazil believed to be from Sussex

A British woman who has gone missing in Brazil is believed to be from Sussex.
Katherine Brewster, 27, reportedly left a house on the outskirts of an eco-village in Rio Grande do Sul state five days ago, and has not returned.
National media has reported that the 27-year-old had been on a meditation retreat.
Sussex Police confirmed today it was making enquiries and was liasing with Interpole and the British consulate in Brazil.
A spokesman said: “We can confirm she is still missing. It has been handed over to Interpole and the British consulate in Brazil, who have links over in Brazil. We believe a family member lives in Seaford, East Sussex.”
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman confirmed staff were assisting the family of Ms Brewster and were in contact with the local police.