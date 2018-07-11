COUNTY NEWS: ‘It’s coming home’ – patriotic Sussex ponies catch the eye

A Sussex riding school has well and truly got into the football spirit ahead of tonight’s big match.

Its three patriotic ponies – Sam, Callum and Maisie – have caught the eye today on social media site Facebook.

The ponies have attracted lots of attention on Facebook

Sue Boyce, 62, owner of Three Greys Riding School in Pyecombe, said: “A member of my staff, Jamie Short, said everywhere you go there is England flags and we should do it.

“And we thought it might be a bit of fun and put a picture up on Facebook. We have had a lot of views and shares.

“I feel very proud, the ponies love having any sort of attention.”

Mrs Boyce said she was ‘excited’ for tonight’s big match. “I am so excited about tonight, I know they are going to win,” she said.

“They are a brilliant bunch. I am very proud to be English at the moment. There is no question about it, they are going to win!”

Three Greys Riding School is situated on the South Downs in Rockrose Farm, Clayton Hill, Pyecombe.

Mrs Boyce runs the business with her daughter Ashley Boyce, 37.

