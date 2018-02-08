COUNTY NEWS: Police appeal after road rage incident

Police are appealing for information after a 33-year-old woman suffered a broken wrist after being involved in a road rage incident.

The woman, who was from Worthing, was driving her Vauxhall Astra on the A259 in East Preston, heading westbound, when she noticed a black Peugeot 307 driving erratically at around 9.40am on Monday (February 6), a police spokesman said.

She was tailgated by the Peugeot and pulled over to let him past, said the spokesman.

At the level crossing on Roundstone Lane the woman got out of her Vauxhall and approached the driver’s side of the Peugeot.

Police said: “A verbal argument broke out between them and the driver of the Peugeot drove forward, hitting the victim who placed her hands on the bonnet of the car.”

Detective Constable Claire Mitchell said: “The victim has a suspected fractured wrist and needs further hospital treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and might have seen the cars driving beforehand or during the incident.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone with any dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 304 of 05/02.