COUNTY NEWS: Police seek witnesses to fatal Sussex crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Sussex which happened during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The front-seat passenger, a 25-year-old man died, and the driver and another passenger were seriously injured when a car travelling south on the A23 at Warninglid entered a lay-by and crashed into a parked lorry.

The crash happened at around 1.40am on Saturday (December 16), some 600 metres north of the road’s junction with Broxmead Lane and witnesses are being sought to establish what happened.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The car involved was a black Nissan Micra and was being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Smallfield, Surrey, who sustained serious leg injuries.

“She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. Following treatment she was released yesterday afternoon.

“A passenger beside her, a 25-year-old man from Crawley, sustained fatal injuries.

“A 22-year-old woman from Kenley, Surrey, in the rear of the car suffered serious facial injuries. She remains in a critical condition.

“A 20-year-old man from Copthorne, also in the rear of the car, was slightly injured. Both were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“The driver of the parked yellow Mercedes-Benz lorry, which was parked up overnight, was unhurt. He is a 40-year man from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.”

The A23 was closed southbound from junction 11 on the M23, together with intermediate slip roads, until some lanes were re-opened at around 5am.The A23 fully re-opened at around 9am.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed the Nissan being driven shortly before the crash is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Cranbourne.