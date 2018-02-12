COUNTY NEWS: Prayer service to be held for Grand Canyon crash victims

A prayer service is being held for the victims of the Grand Canyon helicopter crash at the church of two of the victim’s parents.

Becky Dobson and brothers Jason and Stuart Hill, all from Worthing, died in Saturday’s crash after a helicopter on a tour of the canyon came down at about 5.20pm local time, 12.20am GMT, in Arizona.

The tragic events of the Grand Canyon crash over the weekend, in which three people lost their lives, has impacted personally on the church community A spokesman for St Matthew’s Church

There has been an outpouring of grief from the community, Worthing College where they studied and their employers.

And now, St Matthew’s Church in Tarring Road, Worthing will be holding a prayer service on Friday at 6pm where friends, family and well-wishers can express their sympathies.

According to a church spokesman, Jason and Stuart’s parents David and Sandra Hill ‘are part of the church family’, with Mr Hill, who is a Baptist minister, being on the preaching team.

They said: “The tragic events of the Grand Canyon crash over the weekend, in which three people lost their lives, has impacted personally on the church community of St Matthew’s, Worthing.

“The church will be holding a special service of prayer on Friday 16 February at 6pm for David and Sandra and the families of all those that lost their lives or were injured.

“The church will continue to provide space for prayers or reflection or for those that wish to light a candle.”