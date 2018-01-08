COUNTY NEWS: Resident reclaims bag which sparked civic centre bomb scare

A resident has reclaimed the black rucksack which sparked a large-scale bomb disposal operation at a council building this afternoon.
The bag was found under seating in the reception of Littlehampton Civic Centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton at around 1pm.
It led to a 100-metre exclusion zone being enforced around the council building, and bomb disposal experts sending in a robot to assess the package.
Now, Sussex Police has confirmed the operation is over after a local resident claimed the bag after they left it there by mistake.
Sussex Police said: "Police worked with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Arun District Council after the discovery of a black back-pack left under seating in reception area of the civic centre in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton. The bag was found at around 12.50pm on Monday and as a precaution the building was evacuated, nearby roads closed and a 100-metre safety cordon put in place. Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were informed. At 4.10pm the bag was claimed by a local person who had left it there by mistake."