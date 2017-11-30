COUNTY NEWS: Sainsbury’s evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ found

A bomb disposal unit was called to Sainsbury’s in West Sussex this afternoon (November 30), after a ‘suspicious item’ was found.

The supermarket in Haywards Heath was evacuated to make way for the bomb disposal team and police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called at 2.45pm to a report of a suspicious item at Sainsbury’s in Bannister Way, Haywards Heath.

“The store and car park was evacuated. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called and is on its way to investigate.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We can confirm that an unattended package was found in our car park.

“The police investigated and confirmed the area is safe. The car park will reopen shortly.”