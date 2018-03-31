COUNTY NEWS: Two seriously injured in Sussex collision

Two people were seriously injured in a collision on the A24 in Sussex this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Warren Road, Worthing, at 8am.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received a call from the ambulance service before 8am this morning.

“It was a two-car collision. One male and one female were medically trapped and freed.

“They were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The westbound carriageway remains closed whilst recovery takes place, police have said.

The eastbound carriageway reopened after 9am this morning.