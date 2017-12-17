COUNTY NEWS: Use NHS Minor Injuries Unit to free up A&E this Christmas

The NHS is urging people to use their Minor Injuries Unit for treatment this year, helping free up emergency care services for those most in need this Christmas.

Winter is expected to be extremely difficult for the NHS across the country, especially on A&E departments and GP surgeries as they cope with increasing numbers of people seeking treatment, said a spokesman.

To help ease this pressure, the NHS is urging people with fractures and lacerations, superficial cuts and bruises, minor burns and strains to visit their local Minor Injuries Unit.

There is no need to be a registered patient or to make an appointment to use the Minor Injuries Unit and it offers quick treatment close to home.

Dr Terry Lynch, clinical cirector at NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group and local GP, said: “If you need urgent care for a minor injury

this Christmas, you can get treated quickly without an appointment at the local Minor Injuries Unit and help ease pressure on NHS emergency services and GPs.

“The NHS is doing everything it can to prepare for the extra winter pressures we expect to face, now we are calling the public to action through the HelpMyNHS campaign to ensure they access the right service for their needs at the right time.”

If your local Minor Injuries Unit is closed the Urgent Treatment Centre at Crawley Hospital is open 24 hours a day including bank holidays over the festive period.

A website at www.sussexhelpmy.nhs.uk highlights the all the available alternatives to A&E visits or GP appointments, and has searchable listings on the most appropriate services available across Sussex to treat a range of illness and injuries.

People are also encouraged to seek advice from their local pharmacist for ailments including colds and headaches.