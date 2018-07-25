COUNTY NEWS: Zoo evacuated as serious fire rages near A27

A zoo has been evacuated as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze near the A27 this afternoon.

Drusillas Zoo Park near Alfriston, East Sussex, was evacuated after the blaze began in nearby farmland.

Crews from Eastbourne, Seaford and Lewes as well as a water bowser from Burgess Hill are at the scene in Alfriston Road, Berwick.

This comes as the current heatwave continues, with temperatures expected to hit 37 degrees in the east of the country on Friday.

The alarm was raised at 2.54pm.

Photo by Kirsty Eaton.

Fire near Drusillas. Photo by Kirsty Eaton SUS-180725-161633001

Video by Dan Jessup.

• Read our story about the fire on the Downs at the weekend here