Cowdray hosts dinner for racing royalty and VIPs

Cowdray House in Midhurst was the setting on August 1 for luxurious private bookmakers Fitzdares to announce its Racing Futures List of racing royalty.

The list celebrates the most influential people in racing under 35, as Fitzdares looks to promote the next generation of stars.

The list was drawn from those already well-established in racing to others who are destined to make their mark.

The committee of experts who decided on the list included English racing broadcaster Nick Luck and Fitzdares founder Balthazar Fabricius.

It was revealed at a glamorous dinner, including Cowdray beef and organic vegetables, attended by key figures of the racing world, press and socialites.

The list which is made up of international names of rising stars includes the likes of William Buick, Jake Warren, Josephine Gordon, Charlie Johnston, Duke of Sussex and was whittled down from a shortlist of 80.

VIP guests included Sabrina Percy, Phineas Page, William and Lady Laura Cash, Patrick Grant, Perry Pearson, Jake Warren, Charlie Johnston, Harry Charlton, Violet Hesketh, Martha Ward, Lily Worcestor, Annabel Simpson, Tessa Pilkington and Georgina Charlton.