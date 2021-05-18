Crash on A27 in Tangmere
Emergency services attended a crash on the A27 this morning (Tuesday, May 18).
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:27 am
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:28 am
Police confirmed minor injuries were suffered after the two-vehicle collision at Tangmere shortly before 9.20am. Ambulamce crews also responded to the incident.
According to traffic reports, one lane was closed on A27 at The Street (Tangmere roundabout), causing congestion to the Fontwell services roundabout.
'Severe delays' of 12 minutes were reported on A27 westbound between Level Mare Lane and Tangmere Road. The average speed has been reported as five mph.
The A27 has since reopened, police confirmed.