Crashes prompt safety fears as 2,000 homes are planned near Bognor

Thousands of new homes could go ahead despite concerns over the number of crashes on a nearby road.

More than 2,000 homes could be built on land near Chalcraft Lane in Bersted, but a resident has raised concerns about the impact that could have on safety.

The road has seen a number of crashes in the last few years, according to data from West Sussex County Council.

Chalcraft Lane resident Michelle Bean said: “I was first on scene to a nasty collision on Chalcraft Lane.

“Residents are objecting to the proposal of an additional 2,000 houses being built on this road.”

Michelle added: “The speed limit is 30mph but is frequently broken and every day residents witness near-misses.

“With additional vehicles and the speed we are not long away from witnessing a serious or possibly fatal accident.”

Land nearby has been identified for housing by Arun District Council.

A council spokesman said: “When considering any new scheme, the council and the highway authority will need to understand the scale and location of any existing problems, how these are affected by the proposed development and if any other mitigation is required.

“For example new development, whilst generating additional traffic movement, can result in less traffic on existing roads where alternatives are provided. For example, the Bognor Regis relief road has reduced the traffic going through Felpham.”

“Infrastructure of areas considered for development has been a key factor in creating the Arun Local Plan.”

A county council spokesman said: “Subject to formal allocation as a strategic housing site, there will be a requirement for a planning application to be submitted, which would include a Transport Assessment to assess the existing road network and the impact of the proposed development.

“The county council is a statutory consultee in the process and we will review the transport assessment and any mitigation measures proposed and will provide formal written advice to Arun District Council in relation to sustainability, highway safety and capacity.”