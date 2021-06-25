Crews called to burnt-out van in West Wittering
A van believed to have been set alight deliberately sparked an emergency service call-out on Wednesday (June 23).
Crews from East Wittering Fire Station were called to reports of a van on fire in Elms Lane, West Wittering at 11.19pm on Wednesday.
The van and a lawnmower inside were completely destroyed by the fire, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.
The incident has been handed to Sussex Police.
"The crew booked away from the scene at 12.45am."