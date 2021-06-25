Crews called to burnt-out van in West Wittering

Crews from East Wittering Fire Station were called to reports of a van on fire in Elms Lane, West Wittering at 11.19pm on Wednesday.

The van and a lawnmower inside were completely destroyed by the fire, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The incident has been handed to Sussex Police.

Picture courtesy of East Wittering Fire Station

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our retained crew at East Wittering Fire Station were mobilised to reports of a vehicle on fire on Elms Lane, West Wittering on Wednesday evening.

“Joint Fire Control received the 999 call at 11.19pm, and once on scene the crew was faced with a well developed fire involving a van. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The van and a lawnmower inside were both completely destroyed by the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately. Sussex Police have been informed.