Cricket: Ireland to play Sussex at Arundel Castle to honour Joyce

Officials at Arundel Castle Cricket are delighted to announce that Sussex will play Ireland in a T20 on Sunday, June 24. It follows the four-day County Championship fixture at the Castle ground which will see Sussex play Durham.

The T20 match forms part of the Ed Joyce testimonial year and the game at Arundel will be a major highlight in his diary.

James Rufey, Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Sussex v Ireland. T20 is of course a popular format of cricket these days and in recent years the crowds at Arundel prove this. We look forward to welcoming Ed, Ireland and Sussex to Arundel this season."