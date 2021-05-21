Air ambulance called to Bognor after a road traffic accident
An air ambulance was called to Bognor Regis yesterday morning (May 20) where they treated the victim of a road traffic accident
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:47 pm
A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey and Sussex confirmed the ambulance crew was mobilised and arrived on the scene at 08:02am, where they treated a patient who was promptly taken to hospital by the road crew.
One of our readers, Carl Eldridge, captured the moment the air ambulance took off from West Park on camera. See the video above for more.