Alert the police if you see this man in West Sussex

Police are searching for a man in connection with serious harassment and stalking offences who could be in West Sussex.

John Henry Bond, 63, pleaded guilty to 'bombarding' his former partner with a string of threatening text messages and phone calls between Jun 13 and 21.

John Henry Bond. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A warrant has now been issued for Bond's arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing.

He has connections to East and West Sussex, Poole, Fernwood, Bournemouth, Weymouth and Wimbourne in Dorsetm Salisbury in Wiltshire and Ringwood in Hampshire

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "If you see him or know where he could be, please report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 1285 of 13/06.

"Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."