Anger as historic church is vandalised near Petworth: 'It is an absolute disgrace'

Formerly known as St Michael and All Angels, the now abandoned school and church has been standing in Bedham, Fittleworth, since 1880.

After a group of vandals arrived at the site last week, the walls of the preserved ruin have been daubed in graffiti. It is believed the incident took place on Wednesday (May 26).

County and district councillor, Janet Duncton, asked: "What is the matter with some people? People seem to be using it as though it were a a play ground.

"I think it is an absolute disgrace and if there is anything I could do I would. It still shows you what a pretty building it was.

"I just feel very sad that someone has decided to do that - I think its an absolute disgrace. They've have just destroyed a piece of their history.

"You can't have a 24 hour watch on these things but we are dependent on people who go there to put a stop to it if they see it."

Miles Costello, of The Petworth Society, said there had been a lot of reaction from residents in the area.

The ruin of St Michael and All Angels, Bedham

He said: "I was sad to hear about it. What can you say? It's not surprising but it is very very sad. You can't hide these things away as that would be equally wrong to hide it from the public.

"The problem is it becomes the norm. I doubt it anything can be done to stop it. I think it is just an indicator of the times."

Sussex Police is appealing for information from anyone who may have witnesses the incident.