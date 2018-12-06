'Another night of mindless vandalism' is disheartening for football club

A football club chairman has spoken out after the club's grounds were vandalised.

Midhurst and Easebourne FC which is based on Dodsley Lane had glass smashed and thrown over the pitch on Tuesday night.

The club tweeted: "Another night of mindless vandalism at our club. Empty laughing gas canisters litter the stand and broken glass thrown all over the pitch. What do you possibly achieve out of this mindless destruction of our property? So disappointing and disheartening."

Club chairman Mark Broughton said vandalism at the club was an ongoing problem and said that the grounds are used after hours by teenagers 'to get out of the weather'. Mark added that turning up to the club he found empty bottles and laughing gas canisters.