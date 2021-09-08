Appeal for witnesses after assault in Bognor Regis pub

Officers were called to The William Hardwicke on High Street at 12.08am on Saturday morning to reports of a man having been attacked.

The victim, a 26 year old man incurred serious facial injuries after being hit by what is believed to be a glass.

The incident took place at around 11.25pm on Friday night, police said.

25 year-old-man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the police by calling 101, quoting serial number 011 of 04/09.