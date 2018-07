Police are appealing for help finding 16-year-old Lilly-Rose Jay from Chichester, who has been missing for a week.

Making the appeal on Twitter, Chichester Police described Lilly as 5ft 2in, thin, with shoulder length light brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing very large gold hoop earrings, strappy top and jeans.

If you can help, report online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting ref 1495 of 21/07.