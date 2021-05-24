Appeal to find missing woman with connections to Bognor Regis

Charlotte Denyer, 34, from Godalming, has not been seen for several days and her family are growing increasingly worried. Ms Denyer is described as 5ft 1 inches tall, with dark brown hair. She is said to have connections with people in Woking and Bognor Regis, so she may have been spotted locally.

Officers have reason to believe Ms Denyer is with Charlie Walker, a heavy-set 5 ft, 9inch tall man with brown hair and brown eyes who is currently wanted on recall to prison. Police say he may also have a short beard and moustache.

Both have connections across Woking and Bognor Regis.

Surrey Police has urged anyone with information about either Ms Denyer or Mr Walker to get in touch online by going to www.surrey.police.co.uk and using the live chat function, quoting reference PR/ 45210052458.

Surrey Police has also asked anyone with Charlotte or who has reason to believe her life is at immediate risk, to call 999.