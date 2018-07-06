Appeal to help find missing Chichester woman

The husband of Sally Roberts, who is missing from Chichester, has asked for people to help her get home safe.

Police are appealing for help finding the 37-year-old, who was last seen leaving St Richard’s Hospital, where she had an appointment, at about 6am today.

Sally is described as white, about 4ft 9in, of medium build, with black shoulder length hair, and wears glasses. She also has a number of tattoos, including two stars on her forehead.

She was last seen wearing a purple top with a floral print on the back and black jogging bottoms.

Her husband Lee said: “If anyone sees my wife, please can they get in touch with the police on 101 and quote the reference number and if Sally is reading this, I love you so much and I just want you home.”

If you see Sally, report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 202 of 06/07.