Armed police arrest men in Sussex primary school car park

Police have arrested two men in the car park of a Sussex primary school.

Officers followed a vehicle following the report of the theft of a motocross bike from Stanmer Park in the early hours of Wednesday (July 17) in to the car park of Bevendean Primary School in Brighton.

Two men were detained by police, which included armed officers, said police.

A spokesman said: “There were no reports of any injuries and the suspects did not enter the school buildings.”

Sussex Police has confirmed that the collision in Bear Road, Brighton, earlier on Wednesday (July 17), involved a police unit responding to this incident. See: Three injured in collision between police car and pedestrian in Brighton