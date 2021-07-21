Armed police on the scene as Bognor man is arrested for assault

Officers attended an address on Westway at about 5am this morning to a report of a man making weapon threats.

The 31-year-old suspect was wanted in connection with an assault reported to police earlier today and refused to come out of the property.

Due to safety concerns a negotiator was called in to assist police officers.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

At 11.30am, the suspect was safely detained and arrested on suspicion of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective inspector Pauline Lane said: “We are pleased to report that this incident was brought to a safe conclusion and we now have a suspect in police custody.

“Thank you to the local community for your patience and understanding while our work at the scene was ongoing.

“We appreciate that the significant police presence may have caused some concern but would like to assure the public that this incident is being investigated as a priority.”

Three further suspects – a 32-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman – were also arrested at about 3am this morning on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with the earlier assault. The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1am, in Westway.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, suffered injuries to her legs and head.