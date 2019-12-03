Armed robber steals thousands from Midhurst shop

Two members of staff were threatened with a 'long bladed weapon' during a robbery at a store in Midhurst on Thursday night (November 28), according to Sussex Police.

Police are seeking witnesses to the robbery at Cavanaghs Budgens of Midhurst, in which thousands of pounds in cash was stolen.

Police

A spokesman said: "Shortly before 9pm, a man entered Budgens store in White City, Midhurst, off Bepton Road, after the store had closed for business.

"He threatened the two members of staff present with a long bladed weapon and took several thousand pounds in cash from the safe before making off."

Detective Constable Andrea Watts said the two staff members were 'unhurt but very shaken by the experience'.

She added: "The suspect is described as having mid-to-dark black skin, wearing black scarf concealing his lower face. He was about 5’11”, of stocky build and did not have a distinctive accent of any type.

"He wore a navy blue mid-thigh length jacket with the hood up which zipped up, and matching navy blue trousers – both were made of waterproof material . He was carrying a black bag as well as the weapon.

"If you were in Midhurst town centre on Thursday evening at around that time and saw any suspicious activity, or if you have any other information that could help our investigation, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1416 of 28/11."

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Have you read?: This is why police closed the A27 in Chichester for six hours on Friday night



Crew ‘attacked by group of young people’ while attending fire in Sussex



These are the 14 areas in Chichester with the highest reports of crime