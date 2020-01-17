Arrest after alcohol stolen from South Street Tesco

An arrest has been made after South Street's Tesco was broken into and a bottle of alcohol was stolen.

Police attended the scene in Chichester just before 2.55am on Wednesday (January 15) after an alarm went off in the shop.

Picture shows the damage to one of the doors of the shop in South Street, Chichester

A window was smashed at the premises and police said a bottle of alcohol was reported as being stolen.

Officers conducted an area search and arrested a 21-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling. He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicion behaviour in this area at this time is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 112 of 15/11.