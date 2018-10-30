Arrest after Bognor nightclub fight leaves man with head injury

A man from Chichester was arrested after a fight broke out in a Bognor Regis nightclub at the weekend.

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to a report of two men fighting at Sheiks Nightclub on Bognor Pier just after midnight on Sunday, October 28.

A 40-year-old man had suffered a head injury after being hit on the head, subsequently knocking him over, a police spokesman said.

Police added the man was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “A 33-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail until Sunday, November 25.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the fight or has any further information should contact Sussex Police online or ring 101 quoting serial 11 of 28/10.